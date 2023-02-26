Shendam LGA, Plateau state - The Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Bako Lalong, has lost his polling unit to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at polling unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Peter Obi Wins in Tinubu’s Campaign DG’s Polling Unit

Lalong is contesting Plateau South Senatorial District in the Saturday’s election. He voted at Unit 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai, Daily Trust reported.

Sowan Stephen, the presiding officer of the unit, announced that Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 104 votes, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got 88 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 8 votes.

National Assembly elections results at the unit are as follows:

Senate

APC – 143

PDP – 39

LP – 14

Reps

APC – 133

PDP – 47

LP – 19

