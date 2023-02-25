The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi continues to take a lead in some polling units in the southeast geopolitical zones of the country.

The Punch reports that Obi defeated his opponents from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that in Nkpor polling unit 010, Nkpor junction in ldemili North LGA, Anambra State, Labour Party- 140, APC- 00, APGA- 00, PDP- 01

In PU 011 Nkpor, LP- 233, APGA- 01, PDP 00, APC 00

In PU 012 unit, LP -187, PDP – 2, NNPP -3, APC – 0, APGA -0

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that

Source: Legit.ng