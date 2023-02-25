Governor Muhammadu Inuwa of Gombe State has lost his polling unit 010 at Jekadafari area of the metropolis to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Yahaya is the North East coordinator of the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Presiding Officer (PO) of the polling unit, Misheal Thomas, who announced the results of the election said Atiku polled 215 votes while Tinubu scored 186 votes.

Governor Yahaya cast his votes in the afternoon alongside his wives, Hajiya Asma'u Yahaya and Hajiya Amina Yahaya.

Presidential candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, got 10 votes while Labour Party’s Peter Obi, scored 4 votes respectively.

