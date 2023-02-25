The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governorship campaign council in Benue state, Cletus Tyokaa, has been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for having N100,000 cash with him.

The PDP chieftain was to go to his village in Dauda in the Guma local government area of the state before he was intercepted by the anti-graft agency on suspicion of vote buying.

Reacting to the development, Governor Samuel Ortom of the state accused the anti-graft agency for passing its boundary.

Ortom said this after casting his vote at GSS Gbajumba in the council, stating that the alleged cash is too small for the PDP chieftain to buy votes.

He then called for the released of the Tyokaa to enable him to perform his civic responsiblity

Source: Legit.ng