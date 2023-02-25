Dekina LGA, Kogi state - A young man simply identified as Akayama has been gunned down at Anyigba, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The victim was killed by thugs who invaded the town to cart away electoral materials, according to Daily Trust.

The incident happened at about 11am on Saturday. The thugs took over the town, shooting sporadically and carting away electoral materials from different polling units.

The deceased who the locals claimed to be a graduate of Economics from the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba was shot dead at a polling unit in Iji-Anyigba.

The ongoing election was thereafter disrupted at Dekina, Agbeji, Ajiolo, Abejukolo and Ejule communities as thugs took over the polling units, chasing away voters who are not loyal to a particular party.

Soldiers were said to have been drafted to the area to restore normalcy.

Source: Legit.ng