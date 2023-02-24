Policemen in the convoy of the wife of Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate, Hurriyah Lawal, have allegedly been shot in a clash with the state anti-thuggery operatives.

According to The Punch, the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when Mrs Lawal was returning to Gusau, the state capital.

Imran Ahmad, the media aide to the wife of the party’s governor candidate, Dauda Lawal, however, alleged that the attackers were Zamfara State anti-thuggery operatives.

He was quoted as saying,

“The convoy of the wife of the Zamfara PDP governorship candidate was just attacked now in Gusau by heavily armed militia, anti-thuggery operatives, with two policemen, shot and civilians injured.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of Zamfara State anti-thuggery agency, Bello Bakyasuwa, while speaking on the incident, said that the operatives of the agency were on patrol when they were attacked by some suspected political thugs around 12 am Friday morning.

“Yes, our operatives were attacked early hours of Friday, they were on patrol when some thugs with a convoy started shouting “karya ne” (it is a lie) and started shooting at the Anti-thuggery Operatives, we don’t have a choice but to retaliate.”

Bakyasuwa said two of the thugs have been arrested and are currently in the custody of the agency.

When asked about the injured policemen, he said,

“I am not aware of that.”

