Delegates who collected money from candidates to vote in their favour during the primaries have been described as useful idiots

This description of the delegates was given by a popular Abuja-based Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma

Father Oluoma urged every Nigerian voter to ensure they use their Permanent Voters' Cards wisely

Popular Abuja Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Oluoma, has called on Nigerians to ensure they vote wisely in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The Catholic priest popularly referred to Fada Oluoma by many appealed to Nigerians to ensure that they do not become useful idiots to politicians seeking election into various offices of government.

Father Oluoma has called on every Nigerian voter to vote wisely. Photo: Fada Oluoma

Source: Facebook

In a video post shared on his Facebook page, the priest voters who collect money to vote in favour of politicians during the polls are only useful for that purpose.

He also noted that this set of voters become less important to the politicians and as such are useful idiots.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"Also know when you are only useful to people but you're not important to them. Or don't let another person manipulate you, when people use you for their interest but you're not important to them, you've become a useful idiot.

"Don't be a useful idiot to anybody. The people of Israel were useful to pharaoh but they were not important. (Exodus 1).

"That's why he was using them for hard labour and they are building all manner things but they were not important."

Using the David and Saul story from the Bible, Oluoma urged Nigerians to be wise and ensure no politician uses them for their personal gains.

He said:

" David was useful to Saul but he was not important that's why Saul wanted to kill him after he had used the greatest strength that he had.

"So, be wise not to become a useful idiot in the hands of people.

"All those who took money from presidential aspirants of different parties to vote them in their primaries, all of them are useful idiots, they are all useful idiots because by now they would have all finished eating all that money.

"Then the person who bribed them will eventually win and start looking for the money he spent."

The priest suggested that it is possible that most people from the same communities as the delegates are suffering and saying of hunger.

Watch the full video here:

CAN makes fresh list of presidential candidate Nigerians should vote for in February elections

The Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has given a directive to Nigerians on the appropriate candidates to vote for during the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to a congregation of worshippers at the Family Worship Center, the lead pastor, Sarah Omakwu, said she was sent by CAN to pass a message to Nigerians.

Her words:

"So CAN sent me to you, the Christain Association of Nigeria and they said I should say this to you."

Barely 48 hours before election, US President Joe Biden sends powerful message to Nigerians, candidates

America's president, Joe Biden, has commended presidential candidates contesting the 2023 general election for signing the peace accord.

The US president is of the opinion that Nigerians also deserve the opportunity to choose their future in the forthcoming elections.

According to Biden, the US government does not endorse any candidate but is in full support of a peaceful, free, fair and credible poll.

Source: Legit.ng