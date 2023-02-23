The penultimate moment of the presidential elections is becoming more intriguing and apprehensive than expected

Last-minute defection has rocked the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)

Members of both opposition parties switch camps to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the FCT

FCT, Abuja - Barely 48 hours before the general election, defection began ravaging the centre of power at the federal capital territory (FCT).

As reported by the New Telegraph, members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the nation's capital have decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The APC have expressed confidence to secure a landslide victory at the 2023 polls.

Reacting to this development, the national coordinator of the national mass movement for better orientation, Dr Hawa Iyatu-Bagu, said:

”Today those that accepted the truth have decided to follow the winning team. We have been going around canvassing for votes and most of them here are only the leaders because if all of them will be here, this place cannot contain them.

“So, we now ask their leaders and some of them to come here and make it public about their decision to dump PDP and LP and declare their readiness to vote for Tinubu and Shettima."

Iyatu-Bagu also noted that the scores of the defection into the APC were a clear sign that the campaign of the APC has been impactful across the federation.

The coordinator further stated that Nigerian youths are committed to giving Bola Tinubu a landslide victory after the polls end.

He said the APC bannerman is ready to fulfil his campaign promises to the youths if elected.

2023 Elections: Reps, Northern Gov's Aide Dump APC for PDP in Jigawa

Contrastingly, the APC in Jigawa state was hit with a wave of defection on Wednesday, February 22, ahead of the general elections.

Among those who left the APC in the state on Wednesday were members of the House of Representatives in Babura/Garki federal constituency.

Also, one of Governor Mohammed Badaru's special advisers, Bala Sule Kila, left the ruling party for the PDP.

Trouble for APC as Tinubu, Ribadu’s Supporters Defect to PDP in Key Northern State

Similarly, the APC has lost members of two of its support groups in Adamawa state to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Members of the Nuhu Ribadu Support Group and Tinubu Foundation dumped the APC just six days before the polls.

The state coordinator of Tinubu Foundation, Suleiman Yarima, revealed why members of the group left for the PDP.

