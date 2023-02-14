The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has spoken on how he was received by the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III during his visit to Anambra.

Obi said he was prayed for and advised by the southeast monarch in the state where he served as governor for two consecutive terms.

He wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, February 14, after his visit:

"I paid a courtesy call on the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III. It was a very convivial and pleasant visit. Grateful for the wise counsel and prayers."

