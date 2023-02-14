Editor's note: The national welfare officer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Mustapha Rabiu, writes on the move by the police legal officer, Igbeh Ochogwu and Ezekiel Rimamsonte's allegedly crusade against a former Supreme Court justice.

On November 29, 2022, CSP Ezekiel Rimamsonte, the police prosecutor in Charge No: CR/12/2022 while prosecuting Chief Edozie Njoku (National Chairman of APGA) and Comrade Chuks Nwoga (National Youth Leader of APGA) at FCT High Court 40 Bwari bragged that he would put Justice Mary Peter – Odili at the witness box on the allegation of forgery.

Rimamsonte is charging Chief Edozie Njoku and Chuks Nwoga for forgery of the Supreme Court Judgments, Enrolment Order and Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s clarification letter of November 7, 2022.

He alleges that Odili’s clarification letter was forged by Chief Edozie Njoku in connivance with Justice Odili’s Secretary, Mrs Ogunseye Adebisi.

To fulfil his mission, on January 6, 2022, CSP Rimamsonte amended the charges at Court 40 Bwari and made Justice Odili a witness to the matter and included his secretary in the charge.

The sensational and highly dramatic ‘criminal charges’ being pursued by Rimamsonte bother on Supreme Court Judgment and Enrolment Order which was officially issued through the Supreme Court administrative protocol and duly authorized by the Hajo Sarki Bello, the Chief Registrar and eminently signed by Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere Ekun. These documents were issued on July 15, 2022, and served procedurally on INEC by the Supreme Court bailiff.

On November 7, 2022, Justice Odili wrote a letter clearing all the misconceptions and ambiguity which Mrs Hajo Sarki Bello’s (Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court) letter of August 1, 2022, created. Rather than accept Odili’s letter. The Police prosecutor is insisting that Justice Odili’s letter was also forged.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her letter to the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of INEC, Mrs Bello denied all the CTCs of the amended Judgment and Enrolment Order of the Supreme Court which was routed through her office, duly authorized and approved by her and handed over to Chief Edozie Njoku.

Mrs Bello went on to attach copies of another Supreme Court Judgment and Enrolment Order to suit her inordinate and inchoate agenda. Bello’s letter was scribbled on the Supreme Court letterhead and in a language showing the endorsement of the Apex Court.

Unfortunately, Bello’s letter was a hatchet job in pursuit of a very personal agenda for some ulterior motive. Her position in that letter runs contrary to the TRUE position of the Supreme Court which upheld Odili’s clarification letter.

Given her position at the Supreme Court, the Police have held on to Bello’s letter as the prime exhibit for the prosecution of Chief Edozie Njoku for forgery.

During the last Court sitting, one could feel Rimamsonte’s obsession when he roared that ‘the charges will be amended to compel Odili to appear before the court either as a co-accused person or witness in the matter.’

Levinus Nwabughiogu, a reporter with Vanguard Newspaper on November 29, 2022 publication titled ‘APGA Crisis: Court remands Njoku, Nwoga in Prison for Forgery’ quoted Rimansomte as saying;

‘there is no way Justice Mary Odili will not come for this case because we are going to amend this charge. She’s coming in either as a co-accused person or as a witness in this case for prosecution. She has no options. Nobody is above the law. Justice Mary Odili should go and pray, fast and ask God to save her from this case…’

But, who is Ezekiel? The young man is a symbol of everything that is wrong and sordid with our institutional development. He is one of the underdogs, in the Nigerian Police often recruited into such noble institutions for odd jobs and for the sole purpose to undermine their relevance. Rimamsonte is working under Mr. Igbeh Ochogwu, the CP in charge of the Legal Department of the Nigerian Police.

On April 26, 2022, the Chairman of the Independent Investigation Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad headed by retired Justice Suleiman Galadima issued an arrest warrant on Police Commissioner Igbeh Ochogwu.

Slamming an arrest warrant on Ochogwu, Justice Galadima observed that he has flagrantly and repeatedly disobeyed the order of the panel, having refused to turn in the said case file regarding the alleged unlawful arrest and disappearance of John Alozie since June 25, 2017.

This is the brief bio of the immediate boss Ezekiel.

For the benefit of the doubt, Ochogwu is a man under whose watch and supervision that Mr John Alozie disappeared from Police custody; and when a panel was set to unravel the mystery behind Alozie’s sudden disappearance in 2017, he shunned Galadima’s panel.

It is the manner of vindictiveness and viciousness that have been employed to advance the trial and tribulations/prosecution and persecution of Chief Edozie Njoku. But, it will come to nought.

Ochogwu has no regard for human life and the excruciating pains that the family of the late John Alozie is going through in his absence, this is a man leading this crusade against sanity.

Today, Rimamsonte would be entertaining the court by asking Odili to identify if she was the one that wrote the November 7, 2022, letter to Chief Edozie Njoku, the national chairman of APGA. Whatever is Odili’s response will determine the direction and dimension that the matter will go.

But, no matter the direction or dimension that the matter takes, it will further expose the character of persons and personnel that dot the Nigerian Police.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Legit.ng’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints, or compliments.

Source: Legit.ng