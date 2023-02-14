It's just 12 days to the 2023 presidential election, and Nigeria's main opposition party has not put its house in order

While the leadership of the party is yet to fix the internal crisis rocking the PDP, there seems to be a crack in the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp

Reports indicate that at the Caalabar PDP rally held on Monday, February 13, the states governorship candidate and others takes sides as Atiku Abubakar canvass for votes in Cross Rivers state

Crack has occurred in Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp in Cross River, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

According to a report by The Guardian newspaper, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, shunned the party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar’s rally in Calabar, while the state Chairman, Venatius Ikem, Cross River South senatorial candidate, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, and others attended.

Crack in Wike's camp as Cheiftains split, takes sides

Hitherto, Onor, Ikem, Okon, former governor of the state, Mr Donald Duke, House of Representatives member for Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Constituency, Ntufam Eta Mbora, former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Efiok Cobham and others were in the same camp with Wike and never identified with the Atiku camp in the state, led by former Governor Liyel Imoke and the senator representing Cross River South Senatorial, Gershom Bassey.

The party secretariat on Mary Slessor Avenue does not have Atiku’s posters.

But at the Atiku presidential rally, on Monday, at the U. J. Esuene Stadium, Ntufam Okon, Mbora, and Ikem were present while Onor, former Governor, Duke, former Deputy Governor, Cobham, and a few others were absent.

