The election tribunal sitting in Osun has ruled that Governor Ademola Adeleke was eligible and qualified to contest the July 16 governorship election.

Tight Security in Osun as Tribunal Prepares to Deliver Judgement on Adeleke's Governorship Victory

Shortly before the judgement was delivered security operatives armed to the teeth have been deployed to the court

It was gathered that there was a large deployment of security officers across strategic locations in Osogbo, Osun state's capital city in preparation for the court's decision on the power tussle between the past governor Adegbeyoga Oyetola and his successor, Ademola Adeleke.

Former governor Oyetola had filed a petition challenging the emergence of Adeleke, a former senator and member of the PDP as the governor of Osun state in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

