There are indications that Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has withdrawn his support for Bola Tinubu

The governor's decision is said to have been influenced by permutations in Kogi's politics which might affect him in future

An appointee of the governor, however, dismissed the insinuations, saying his principal is committed to the Tinubu project

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Nigerian Tribune indicates that Kogi state governor and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Yahaya Bello, may have tactically withdrawn support for the party's standard-bearer, Senator Bola Tinubu.

A source quoted in the report revealed that the Kogi governor’s new stance is informed by permutations in the north-central state ahead of the November governorship election.

Tinubu and Bello contested for the APC presidential primary election ticket in 2022. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCng

The source revealed that Governor Bello has developed apprehension towards a Tinubu presidency.

The governor is said to be suspicious that the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, may throw his hat into the ring for the APC governorship ticket in the state.

Faleke is a confidant of Tinubu and was running mate to the APC governorship candidate in the November 2015 governorship election, Abubakar Audu, who died shortly after casting his ballot.

Bello's aides reportedly warn Kogi governor to withdraw support for Tinubu

Governor Bello who incidentally is the national youth coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, is said to have been cautioned that supporting Tinubu might pave the way for a Faleke administration in the state.

The permutation of those close to Bello is that Tinubu would be holding the yam and the knife on who gets what in the party if he wins next month’s presidential race, leaving their principal in the dark.

Another chieftain of the party in the state who craved not to be named said Bello is not disposed to power shift to Kogi West where Faleke is from and has already given his word to the incumbent Accountant General in the state, Jubril Mommoh, who is from Kogi East, as his anointed choice.

He said:

“The governor wants a close confidant, who can cover his tracks as his successor.

“So, he is wary of Tinubu winning the presidential election. He knows that Tinubu will look at how he emerged, with the support of northern governors for power shift and may look in the direction of Kogi West and Faleke.”

My principal remains committed to Tinubu, says Fanwo

Reacting, Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi state commissioner for information and communications, said the insinuation of Governor Bello’s indifference to the APC presidential candidate aspiration is false.

He said:

“Governor Yahaya Bello is a focused and straightforward leader who is always courageous enough to stand by his choices and conviction.”

Tinubu's campaign director dumps APC, decries state of the nation

In a related development, Punch newspaper reports that Naja’atu Muhammad, a director in the presidential campaign team of Tinubu, has resigned.

She was the director of civil society in the presidential campaign council of the APC and her resignation comes one month to the presidential election.

Her resignation letter was directed to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, in which she also decried the state of the nation.

2023 elections: Arewa Democratic Watch urges northerners to reject Tinubu

On its part, a pan-northern group, Arewa Democratic Watch (ADW) has called on voters in the region not to vote for Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

According to the group, Tinubu had in the past demonstrated his disdain for the region, adding that his current efforts to get Arewa votes are hypocritical.

The position of ADW was contained in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Mallam Ali Komo Musa on Wednesday, January 18, in Kaduna.

Tinubu is the worst civilian governor in Lagos history, says Phrank Shaibu

Similarly, the special assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has said Tinubu is the worst civilian governor in the history of Lagos state.

Shaibu, one of the media aides of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 15.

According to Shaibu, the best governor of Lagos is Lateef Jakande, who was governor from 1979 to 1983.

Source: Legit.ng