The final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates across political parties contesting the February 25 elections has been released.

Punch reports that the list was published by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, January 8.

The commission is now waiting for February 25 to conduct the presidential election

INEC's publication of the list was in accordance with section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

The list was released following the conclusion of primary elections for all offices by political parties.

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; Labour Party, Peter Obi; and New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are said to be on the list.

Others are Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu, presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party and the running mate, Ramalan Abubakar; Dumebi Kachikwu presidential candidate, African Democratic Congress and his running mate, Ahmed Mani.

Even more, the names of Senator Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom State and Senator Peter Nwaobishi of Delta State as well as Bashir Machina, who replaced Senate President Ahmad Lawan, are on the list

