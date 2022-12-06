The performance of the APC presidential flagbearer in the United Kingdom has continued to generate heated reactions in the polity

In fact, the opposition PDP has described Bola Tinubu's performance at the Chatham House in the UK as a charade

PDP chieftain and publisher, Dele Momodu lambasts the ruling party while noting they brought a huge embarrassment to Nigeria

The director, strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu has rated the performance of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the Chatham House, United Kingdom, on Monday, December 5, as poor.

Momodu chided Tinubu over what he described as 'his less than impressive engagement with his audience at the Chatham House', The Punch reported.

TPDP reacts to Tinubu’s Chatham House Speech. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dele Momodu blasts APC

The renowned publisher noted that chieftains of the APC were ‘window-dressing’ Tinubu on a global stage.

In a piece on Tuesday, December 6, Momodu slammed the handlers of the former Lagos state governor for causing the nation a huge embarrassment on a global stage.

He said,

“Truth is, the problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation,” he said, adding that “all those around Tinubu yesterday (Monday) knew the bitter truth but chose to fool Nigerians.”

Buhari in the mix

The PDP campaign spokesman recalled that seven years ago, the incumbent commander-in-chief did a good job when he appeared at the same venue to engage with the global audience.

“I was with the President Muhammadu Buhari, the day he visited Chatham House seven years ago. He was solid and charismatic. He needed no one to prompt him. He answered questions eloquently and intelligently to the best of his abilities.

“That is what Tinubu was expected to accomplish yesterday (Monday). What he did instead was like inviting helpers to sit the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination. It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like El-Rufai and Fayemi as they struggled to window dress Tinubu on a much hallowed global stage,” he lamented.

