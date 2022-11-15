LIVE UPDATES: Mammoth Crowd as APC Flags Off Presidential Campaign in Jos
President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu as well as other Party stalwarts are present at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State venue of the Presidential campaign flag-off as the event commenced at about 12.45 pm.
Supporters of the Party who are in high spirits filled the over 40,000-capacity stadium as security agents strive to maintain order and those who could not gain entrance filled the adjoining streets causing gridlock.
Buhari has done well for Nigeria, APC chairman Adamu boasts
The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the official flag-off of the Bola Tinubu campaign that the party and President Muhammadu Buhari have done well for all of Nigeria.
He noted that the ruling party is in the race to win at all levels.
The political opponents can make efforts, to run the race against us