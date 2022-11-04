Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been honoured with an award from the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) at the Presidential Villa

The award was handed to the vice president as an appreciation for his contribution the country's national development

Receiving the award, Osinbajo said that the honour speaks volumes of the value the President Buhari-led administration has added to Nigeria

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, November 3, received an award of ‘National Nutrition Vanguard’ from the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN).

The senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande said Osinbajo was honoured in a brief ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, PM News reports.

According to a statement signed by Akande, the award recognizes the vice president's outstanding and invaluable contributions to Nigeria's national development, particularly nutrition development.

Yemi Osinbajo has been honoured with the National Nutrition Vanguard award. Photo: PM News

Reading Osinbajo's citation, a former deputy governor of Kano state, Hafiz Abubakar, said the VP has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s nutrition space.

He listed some of the achievements of the vice president towards ending hunger and creating a path for good nutrition to include the approval of the National Multisectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) in Nigeria by the Federal Executive Council.

His words:

“High-level support for the Nigeria Food System Dialogue leading to the development of a food system transformation pathways.

“The approval for the establishment of nutrition departments in all relevant MDAs.

“High-level engagement of the Nigeria Governors Forum for an increase in funding for nutrition at State level."

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo reacts

Receiving the award, Osinbajo said the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari decided to do more in the area of nutrition.

His words:

“Our work on Human Capital Development which we have done through the National Economic Council and our work in the area of nutrition, through the National Council on Nutrition, is one that we think, we have developed a synergy and it is very important that we maintain that synergy.

“It speaks to our responsibility to the country and our responsibility to the people.”

He praised NSN's steadfastness and contribution to the progress of the food system space in Nigeria over the years.

