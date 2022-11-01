The presidential candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso has disclosed how he assisted students in Kano State, Nigeria and Africa

Kwankwaso, at a colloquium, organised in his honour by the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Abuja, revealed he sold his properties to provide scholarships for Kano students

The former governor of Kano state hinted further that after he left office, he sold off things he did not need to provide students with scholarships

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has pledged to continue to strive hard toward making Nigeria great.

He made this pledge while noting he had to sell some of his properties to sustain the scholarships he gives to university students.

Kwankwaso said these at the 3rd Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Colloquium organised by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation to mark his 66th birthday on Monday, October 31st in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Kwankwaso evoked many emotions, as different academicians & beneficiaries affirmed his numerous leadership and philanthropic footprints at the colloquium Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

3,000 students benefited from Kwankwaso's scholarship programmes

The former governor of Kano state who described education as the best investment politicians can make in the people, said he had always given himself targets on what to do for humanity.

Kwankwaso said more than 3,000 students benefited from his scholarship programmes from 2011 to 2015 when he served as the state governor.

He said he created the foundation as a payback to the people for their massive support for him during elections in Kano state.

“When we advertised in 2019, believing that there are few people with first class because in our first scholarship we said anybody with first class, we exhausted all in Kano. Second class upper, we exhausted them.

“We were on second class lower when I left government in 2015 and that’s why we have over 3,000 of them in 14 countries across the world on scholarship,” he said.

Kwankwaso added that Nigerians across the states of the federation benefited from the scholarship because it was opened to all persons resident in Kano, irrespective of their states of origin.

