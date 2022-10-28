Every Nigerian has been described as Obidient, the keyword for all supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer

The description for all Nigerians was given by the spokesperson for the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo

According to Okonkwo, Nigerians who will be participating actively in the 2023 elections will not be induced with cash and material gifts at the polls

Nollywood actor and spokesperson for the Labour Party's Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that every Nigerian is Obidient.

Obidient is the choice word adopted by supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today which was monitored by Legit.ng, Okonkwo siad the commitment placed on the Obidient Movement by Nigerians is a confirmation that citizens are ready to place the country on the right pedestal.

Surmounting vote-buying during elections

Addressing the issue of vote-buying which has become the norm in several Nigerian elections, Okonkwo said that Obidients who he claimed represent the bulk of Nigerians will not be induced with money at the 2023 polls.

His words:

"Nigerians are not going to succumb to the blackmail of vote-buyers, they are tired. The people that have been selling their votes before now, now they want their freedom.

"So money is not going to play a lot of influence on voters in 2023.

The Obidients have made up their minds that they will not give 'shishi' and will not accept 'shishi'".

Governors and other parties worried about the infiltration of Obidients in their camps

Asked whether members of the Peter Obi support group are enough to give the LP's presidential candidate the landslide victory he needs to emerge Nigeria's president, Okonkwo answered in the affirmative.

He said:

"Every Nigerian in Obidient, do not ask me; do not take my word for it. Take the words of Governor Obaseki who confessed that there are Obidients in his own family.

"Take the words of some spokespersons of the other parties who screamed that some of their staff are Obidient."

