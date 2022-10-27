Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi is the key contender in the race for Nigeria's number one seat.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Okonkwo said Obi has shown the capability to lead Nigerians to their desired destination.

Kenneth Okonkwo said the 2023 presidential election is between Peter Obi and others. Photo: Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo

Source: UGC

He said the LPs flag bearer is the only candidate who has focused on uniting Nigerians rather than being divisionary or sectional.

His words:

"Let's talk about sectional politics, as I have said, Atiku went to the north and said northerners should vote only for somebody from the North, not Yoruba, not Igbo. What can be more ethnic than that?

"Tinubu went to Ogun state and said it is the turn of the Yorubas and when it comes down to the Yorubas, it is my turn; that is the meaning of E mi lokan. What can be more sectional than that?

"Peter Obi went to the Igbo people and at the risk of losing their votes, he told them, "do not vote for me because I am Igbo, vote for me because I'm a man of competence, character and capacity. And Nigerians, he said, it is not the turn of anybody. In 2023, it is the turn of Nigerians."

Okonkwo also said that Peter Obi has displayed an uncanny character and capacity that the nation deserves.

Asked if his candidate, Obi can win the election, Okonkwo said he has already won the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

"Check the analysis as I've always told you, take it by polls, you know there are three polls that have come out and in the first one, he scored 23, in the second one 53 and in the third one 75.

"Soon and very soon, before the election reaches when the two candidates will unravel and I am sure they are already unravelling then it will now be Peter Obi and others.

"Because then collectively, they will not have up to five per cent and whenever you don't get up to five per cent you'll be classified as others.

"So it is going to be Peter Obi and others, there is no other candidate."

He added that for Peter Obi not to win the elections would only happen should Nigerians allow thieves to steal their votes at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng