The internal crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has taken a new dimension

This time around, the leadership of the party has made a bold move to move past its rift with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

This is as Nigeria's main opposition party on Wednesday postponed its presidential campaign as it plans to meet with Wike for renegotiation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled its presidential campaign rallies for Kebbi and Zamfara states indefinitely, The Punch reported.

The presidential rallies were slated to take place on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13, 2022, respectively, however, were put on hold.

PDP suspends presidential campaign over rift between Wike and Atiku. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Though the party has not offered any explanation to that effect, The Punch learned from unconfirmed sources that the party was halting the rallies to return to the negotiation table with the Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike.

PDP suspends campaign over the rift between Wike and Atiku

Speaking on the postponement secretary of the presidential campaign council, former publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, pointed out that the rally was not postponed or put on hold.

He said:

“No, no, no, the campaign was not put on hold, It was not suspended.”

In meantime, some state chairmen of the party who spoke to the newspaper expressed their support for the development to reconcile with the Rivers state governor while emphasising that Ayu must resign to give peace a chance.

Atiku campaign spokesperson reacts

Paul Ibe, in a tweet sharedon his Twitter age

