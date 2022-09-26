The leadership of the Labour Party has rejected the move by Bishop Namo of the Young Progressives Party to join its fold

Alexander Emmanuel said that claims that Namo is now a member of the Labour Party in Nasarawa state should be disregarded

According to Emmanuel, Namo must clear his name on the corruption allegations levelled against him before joing Labour Party

The chairman of the Young Progressives Party in Nasarawa state, Bishop Namo, has been rejected by the leadership of the Labour Party after defecting from his party.

The Punch reports that Namo, who served as the chairman of YPP in Nasarawa was suspended over allegations of corruption by the party.

He, however, sought to join the Labour Party in the state but was rejected for allegedly taking a bribe from a desperate politician.

The Labour Party has rejected the chairman of YPP in Nasarawa state. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the embattled politician collected the bribe to illegally substitute the name of one John Mark, who was the YPP's candidate for the Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, in the 2023 general election.

In a swift move, Namo was said to have publicly declared total support for the Labour Party on Wednesday, September 21, when he claimed that he has been welcomed into the party by its leadership.

Labour Party's leadership reacts

In its reaction, the leadership of the Labour Party in the state debunked the claim that Namo has been received into its fold.

The chairman of the party in the state, Alexander Emmanuel, who spoke during a press briefing in Lafia said the embattled politician will not be accepted into the party until he is declared innocent of the allegations levelled against him in the YPP.

His words:

“Labour party is a peaceful-loving political party. Our members here in Nasarawa state are known as peaceful people because we do not like trouble.

“We heard that Bishop Namo was suspended by the YPP over some corruption allegations. We do not know if they are true or false at the moment, but we will only accept him into the Labour party when we are sure that he is innocent of the allegations."

Source: Legit.ng