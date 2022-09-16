On Thursday, September 15, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) released a list containing members of its 2023 presidential campaign council.

The politician of the party numbered 103 who were assigned to various positions within the council including those who served as members.

Some of the key positions include the chairman of the PDP's 2023 presidential council, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state; its vice chairman (north), Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and vice chairman (south) Governor Seyi Makinde.

Kemi Chikwe made it to the list of PDP's Presidential Campaign Council alongside 5 other women. Photo: Kema Chikwe



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, who is in a UK jail made it to the list as members.

However, out of the 103 PDP key politicians who made it to the presidential campaign council list, only six females were found listed.

This is against the backdrop of the call for more women's participation in politics across the nations of the world.

Also, findings from Legit.ng also show that all the six females found on the council's list had no key positions assigned to them.



The females on the PDP's 2023 Presidential Campaign Council are

1. Professor Stella Ettah Attoe

2. Rt Hon Margaret Icheen

3. Senator Stella Omu

4. Ambassador Kema Chikwe

5. Mrs Becky Igwe

6. Oloye Jumoke Akinjide

