In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase confirmed the death of his brother, Alhaji Adamu Idris

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain in the statement, noted that his brother passed on in Jos, Plateau state capital, on Sunday, September 25, at the age of 96

In what could be described as a sad development, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, has lost his brother, Alhaji Adamu Idris, Daily Trust reported.

The federal lawmaker and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed the sad incident through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma on Sunday, September 25.

According to the statement, the deceased died today (Sunday) in Jos at the age of 96.

The statement reads:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the Emir of Bashar, Alhaji Adamu Idris; the elder brother of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

“He died in Jos in the early hours of today (Sunday ) at the age of 96. He left behind four wives many children and grandchildren. He will be buried today in Bashar, Plateau State according to Islamic rites.”

National loss as prominent former minister from southwest dies

Legit.ng also previously reported the death of a former minister of state for power and steel, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi.

Oluwasanmi died on Thursday, July 21. The announcement of his death was contained in a statement issued by his family.

The deceased hailed from Ipetu Ijesha in Oriade local government area of Osun state, where he was actively engaged in community-building initiatives till the very end. He was appointed minister of state for power and steel in 1997.

Tragedy as prominent Nigerian lawmaker dies at 58

In a similar development, the lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, has also been pronounced dead.

The sad incident was confirmed by the chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Asuqwo Eyo, to newsmen.

Until his death, he was a member, representing Oro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

