President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said next year’s elections would give Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

He also decried the spate of insecurity across the nation, saying Nigeria’s precarious situation has reached a point in history where the value of human life had diminished abysmally in the land, Vanguard reported.

Okoh, stated this while speaking at the ongoing Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in Orlu, Imo state.

The nation's revered cleric noted that hardly a day passes without reports of needless killings, lamenting that thousands of civilians and even members of law enforcement agencies had been kidnapped, abused and murdered in cold blood.

While maintaining that it was an aberration, the CAN president told the high-powered body of clerics that kidnapping for ransom had become a very lucrative criminal enterprise, The Sun also reported.

He said:

“As I was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, children were not allowed to see dead bodies, but now even the sensibilities of the children are no longer protected. All kinds of crime and wickedness are available almost for free on the social media.

“My consolation and confidence, however, is always the fact that our Lord Jesus Christ assured also that He will not allow the gates of hell to prevail against his church in Nigeria.”

Okoh laments bad leadership

Describing Nigeria as a country of great potential, Okoh, nevertheless, stated that the nation’s bane over the years had been a lack of patriotic, visionary and committed leadership.

Okoh sends message to Nigerians

The CAN President stressed that in all of these, the people should not lose hope.

He added:

“2023 general election is one valid chance that we have to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for good. I urge you my dear revered fathers in the Lord to continue to support election monitoring team set up by the Christian Association of Nigeria to do a good job.”

Archbishop Okoh condoled the leadership and laity of the Catholic church over the death of the Bishop of Zaria, Most Rev. George Dodo; the numerous kidnappings, gruesome murder of many Catholic priests and Reverend Sisters and the senseless killings of worshippers in the sanctuary by terrorists recently.

Source: Legit.ng