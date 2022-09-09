The Kwara state governor has issued a strong statement for the nation's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq maintained that the state cannot go back to the 'dark times' of the PDP

The APC chieftain noted that the ruling party would ensure it retains power in the forthcoming elections because the people of Kwara cannot return to the 'locusts years' of the previous administration

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said that his party would retain power in the state.

According to him, the “Kwarans cannot return to dark years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP 20-year rule,” hence the APC is coming back in 2023, Vanguard reported.

The governor who is seeking a second term in office under the APC, said there was a total collapse of governance in the state under PDP, boasted that today no part of Kwara State was without appreciable positive imprints of the Otoge administration.

Governor AbdulRasaq says the APC would retain power in 2023. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq



He added that significant progress has been made across sectors between 2019 and now.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq lists his achievements

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the governor said his investments in healthcare, education, rural-urban development, water facilities, and workers’ welfare are so significant that emerging data have shown a wide gap between what he met and the situation today.

His rift with his allies, AbdulRazaq clears the air

Speaking about the disagreement within former Otoge allies, AbdulRazaq said it is essentially about issues of political ambitions and interests which he said are legitimate in a democracy.

He said:

“Whether in water, rural development, basic education or healthcare, or workers’ welfare, we have clearly delivered on our mandate and we continue to do more.”

AbdulRazaq speaks on future plans

The Governor also spoke on the future of the capital city Ilorin, which he said has been taken care of with the Ilorin City Master Plan — the second of its kind since Kwara became a state in 1967.

The Governor said:

“Most of the growth we have now is unplanned and that is why you have flooding, poor ventilation and lack of green space, among others.

"We have come up with a new one; we are also in the process of designing for the Offa-Oyun axis, Igbomina, Patigi/Edu and Baruten axis of the state.”

365 days after ‘O to Ge’ revolution in Kwara

Meanwhile, In Kwara’s 53-year history, few politicians have offered to serve the state like Governor Abdulrasaq, The Cable reported.

From contesting to be the State’s Governor to Senator, Abdulrasaq has offered to serve on many occasions on the CPC and PDP platforms, before he became a beneficiary of the marriage of strange bed fellows that formed the 'O to Ge' Movement that ended the Saraki political order in the State.

