Professor Wole Soyinka has finally stated his position on the candidacy of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima

Knowing that both are of the same religious faith, the playwright says he has no issue with both of them being Muslims

But, he, however, stated that so long the both of them have the capacity required to lead the nation, the it is not a problem

Winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, Prof Wole Soyinka has given his submission concerning the candidacy of APC’s presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima (His running mate).

The renowned playwright during an interview on Channels Television’s NewsNight on Monday, August 22 said he does not care if the president and his vice is of the Muslim fate so long they have the capabilities to unite the country.

He said:

“I don’t give a dam* if the president, the vice-President, the speaker, etc all come from the same village, they have the same religion, they belong to the same tribe.”

Recall that there have been a series of outrage and controversies laced around the decision of the ruling All Progressive Congress to settle for a Muslim-Muslim candidate as its flag bearer heading into the 2023 polls.

The decision has since caused a divide within the APC, religious bodies, and other prominent stakeholders.

While speaking on the controversies trailing APC's decision for the same-religion faith as flag bearers, Soyinka said:

“If, however, it is transparently, absolutely, unarguable that is a kind of genius breed that has been donated to the nation and to the world.

"As long as the capability of the individuals who are into governance is proven, and it is quite clear that there is no alternative, that is my position.”

He, however, stated that the same faith ticket is not a shortcoming in other climes and that Nigeria is just in the phase of trying out such norms.

"Nigeria should learn from Labanon", says Soyinka

According to him, the campaigners for a same-faith ticket should be “very sensitive to the very peculiar circumstances of Nigeria” and explore alternatives that have been working for the country.

He further stated that Nigeria was too diversified for the APC not to be sensitive enough to recognise certain peculiarities in order to avoid unnecessary controversies.

Soyinka said Nigeria is facing a crisis of faith, ethnic distrust and class distrust and politicians should seize the opportunity not to exacerbate the situation but to learn from countries like Lebanon that learnt from their civil war and unanimously agreed on zones to produce government officials.

