It is a norm in the political arena for politicians with personal interests to move from one party to another in the build upon of a general election

Nigeria is no exception, as in the past months; there has been a series of cross-carpeting of influential party stalwarts with important positions in the country defecting to other parties

Recent is the move by a former governor of Kano state; although he is yet to announce his new party, but he dumped the New Nigerian Peoples Party because his men were denied nomination forms

The former governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday, August 22, parted ways with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, after announcing his exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng reported that the senatorial candidate of the NNPP moved out of the party because his followers were denied forms to also pursue their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections.

Although Shekarau did not mention the party, he intends to move to, but a close source revealed he might rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he exited from.

Shekarau dumps NNPP, part ways with Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

Shekarau described his move

Shekarau maintained that he is ending his political romance with Kwankwaso over what he described as an alleged “betrayal of trust” by the NNPP presidential candidate.

Addressing members of his Shura Advisory Council, drawn from 44 local government areas of Kano State, Shekarau said;

Shekarau reveals top secret

The senator affirmed thus:

“Nobody will use money to change my conscience. I was a governor for eight years in Kano and people believed in my integrity. I am still leaving in a rented house in Abuja and did not allocate a single plot of land to myself when serving as Governor in Kano. I challenge anyone who knows my plot of land to expose it."

Shekarau to join Atiku in PDP? Former Kano governor makes strong allegation against Kwankwaso amid defection rumour

Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, has reportedly accused Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), of disappointing him and his supporters after joining the party.

Shekarau, who spoke at a press conference in Kano on Monday, August 22, promised to announce his final decision on defection in a few days.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain met with the highest decision body of his political group, The Shura Council, at the weekend to discuss issues related to Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for him to join the PDP.

Kwankwaso promises Shekarau juicy positions if he stays with NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Kwankwaso, has promised Shakarau more prestigious positions if he stands by the party.

Kwankwaso was reacting to the rumour that Shekarau may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an alleged failure to fulfil the terms of the agreement the duo had before Shekarau joined the NNPP.

The presidential hopeful, denying having a rift with the senatorial candidate, explained why the party could not meet one of the requests of the Shekarau’s camp.

