Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Friday, August 12, attended the ongoing convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), The Cable reports.

Obi’s presence at the convention is a first for the presidential candidate.

The development comes days after Obi received a standing ovation from worshippers at Dunamis international gospel centre in Abuja.

However, Obi is not the first politician to visit the RCCG camp ground during the church’s convention, as it has been the usual custom for politicians vying for elective positions to visit the church and seek God's blessings in the buildup of the general election.

The 2022 RCCG convention is the 70th edition for the church.

The video

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Oyokizeema wrote

"This was how we hyped and praised Buhari in 2015 and he failed. Peter Obi might fail too. Let's stop hyping this man jur.Let it not turn out that Buhari is better oo."

Onyekachi Onyedika said

"Let the campaign start proper, Obi go pepper them."

Victor Mayowa

"Okay!

"Na so he deyy go there annually!

"Una eyes go soon clear!!!

Cruise ZONE prayed

"May Good governance happen to Nigeria. May PO succeed ."

Friday Solomon said

"Man be going to church from church campaigning.

"God will help us all in Nigeria."

Ezenwa Ezenwa said

"We are all obidient to vote for Peter obi for better Nigeria."

Ekweme Phamous noted that

"I Believe Peter Obi will favour every youth of different religion tribe and he will redeem Nigeria."

Shoja Solomon Merojaster prayed

"Heavens will soon introduce you to Nigeria very soon sir."

Aminu Rabiu said

"That's how Nigerians will welcome you obi loud and cheers."

Aaron Samuel prayed

"Thank GOD for everything ."

