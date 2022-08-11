The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be going ahead with the formation of its presidential campaign council

This is coming up on the heels of the heated crisis between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike

However, sources have revealed that plans are in place to douse the growing tension within the party

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing friction between the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the party’s big wigs have decided to put that aside and commence the formation of the presidential campaign council in a build-up to campaign preparation.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the PDP BoT, the NWC, the party caucus as well as Atiku, and other organs of the party unanimously agreed to the decision.

Legit.ng gathered that the decision was deliberated and finalized in Abuja on Wednesday, August 10 when all the entities converged for a meeting.

It was further gathered that the formation of the presidential campaign council will be made public within two weeks.

A close source who preferred anonymity said:

“We held a major consultative meeting, yesterday, and I can assure you that the membership of the council will be announced within the next two weeks.

“Campaigns start next month, we want to be up and running before this happens. We have been reaching out to our members nationwide, including our respected leaders in Rivers.

“Finer details of our next steps are being worked out. You know the PDP, being a very large family, has a lot of tendencies, and individuals and groups have egos that require massaging, we are doing that.

“There are those pushing for us to wield the big stick but the majority are more favourably disposed to ongoing conciliatory efforts because we are in opposition, we need everyone more than the ruling party.”

Another party leader boasted that the party will overcome the current challenges it is facing noting that this is just another phase that the party needs to undergo in other to reach higher grounds.

The leader also stated that Governor Wike who has been at the center of the recent crisis of the PDP remains a party that he has always been.

He described Wike as a man who commands respect in the party and has other proteges looking up to him as a role model and mentor in the party.

The leader said:

“It is the pursuit of this that has delayed us till now, but we must make progress, we have an election to win and there will be positions of responsibilities to be given out. It is the patience component that is the issue at the moment.”

An aide to the standard bearer of the party disclosed that arrangements are in place to settle outstanding issues and douse the attention of aggrieved members of the party.

The aide to the presidential candidate said:

"My principal has assured the party and all members that everyone will be carried along. That commitment has not changed.”

