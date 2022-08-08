The Nigerian youths are not taking things lightly with the politicians regarding the forthcoming general election

Ahead of 2023, the youths have expressed readiness to change the narrative in the polity and get involved properly as they are certain their votes would count

In a recent move, the south-south youths have urged the ruling APC to get their acts together as they cannot deceive Nigerians into voting them into power come 2023

The South-South Youth Organisations, at a conference over the weekend, said the All Progressives Congress (APC), had been displaying an apparent lack of experience to run the affairs of the country.

The youths maintained that the ruling party cannot deceive Nigerians into another journey of doom in 2023, Vanguard reports.

The South-South Youth Organisations has vowed not to vote for the APC come 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a chat with newsmen at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state, convener of the group, David Ebrunu, said the APC lacked the ideology to stir the ship of a complex country like Nigeria.

The youths lament grappling economic situation

Lamenting the worsening spate of insecurity and economic quagmire, which he said had been foisted on the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, Ebrunu advised the party to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians for failing woefully to keep to its 2015 electioneering promises.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Nigerians are groaning under the harsh economic realities where they can neither afford the prices of foodstuffs nor that of materials required to make life better for them.

“The alarming insecurity has taken over the entire country, including the government’s inability to practically tackle the issues of neglect of the oil-rich Niger Delta, with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, ceded to cronies that have been holding the collective destines of the generality of Niger Delta people down.

“The nation’s tertiary institutions’ student being at home for well over five months running, clearly show that the APC lacks the ideology to stir the ship of a complex country like Nigeria.”

The south-south youths send message to Nigerians

He called on Nigerians to be ready to reject the APC and its presidential candidate, come 2023 and embrace the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which he said had sufficiently displayed the ability to make things better in the country.

He affirmed:

“Nigerians are faced with the singular option of throwing support behind the candidacy of Atiku Abukakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the 2023 presidency.”

APC protest Muslim-Muslim ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that some youths in the party staged a protest on Wednesday morning. At the same time, Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate, was presenting Shettima to party leaders as his running mate.

Tinubu has defended his decision to go for Shettima as running mate, saying that his career in politics and beyond qualified the former Borno governor for the position.

Tinubu said Shettima is talented, has character, strong patriotism, with much implicit confidence and faith.

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: 2 top Amaechi’s loyalists, Abe, 6 other APC leaders who have dumped ruling party

In another report, no less than 9 All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs have resigned their membership in Rivers state as of the last count.

Analysis from the Nigerian Tribune showed that there are many supporters and associates of these chieftains that may follow in their footsteps.

Their resignation followed the controversy that trended after the party’s primary and selection of running mate by the presidential candidate of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng