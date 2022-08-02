On Monday, August 1st, the Owu indigenes and kingmakers in Ogun state received the Olowu-elect of Owu, Saka Matemilola

The new monarch is an associate professor who began his journey to the throne of his forefathers

Interestingly, the highlight of the day was how Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo received the monarch, he prostrated to welcome the Olowu designate

On Monday, August 1st, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, received Saka Matemilola Adelola, the new Olowu of Owu, at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu, received the new monarch alongside Owu indigenes and other kingmakers at his Ita-Eko residence in Abeokuta north LGA.

According to The Cable, the ex-president prostrated before the Olowu designate to welcome him.

Obasanjo prostrates to honour new Olowu of Owu. Photo credit: Orbitnews

Source: Facebook

From Obasanjo’s residence, the Olowu-designate was led to the palace of Adedotun Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland, for a courtesy visit, and thereafter, taken to Oke-Ago Owu to begin his seclusion as part of the process for his coronation, Premium Times report added.

Obasanjo appreciates everyone involved in the selection process

Obasanjo thanked the state government for approving Metemilola’s selection as the new Olowu and assured the monarch of the support of the people and a peaceful reign.

New Olowu has my support, says Obasanjo

The newly crowned Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Saka Adelola Matemilola has gotten the backing of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo made this declaration during a meeting stating that he will be there for the new monarch at all times.

Recall that the state government had recently announced the appointment of Matemilola as the new Olowu.

