As efforts are being put in place by various political parties to win the 2023 elections, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has promised to shock Nigerians

Idahosa, a vice-presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party said the victory of the party at the 2023 polls would be a thing of surprise to many

The cleric noted Kwankwaso joined the race to liberate Nigeria and her people from the challenges bedevilling her

The running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, July 26, said that they plan to surprise Nigerians at the 2023 polls.

Speaking on Channels Television Program, Politics Today, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, said the shock they plan to give to Nigerians would start rolling out by September when campaigns for the 2023 elections start.

Bishop Idahosa has promised that the NNPP, Kwankwaso and himself will shock Nigerians at the 2023 polls. Photo: Kwankwasiyya Movement, Isaac Idahosa

Idahosa also warned that those who have showcased their disbelief in the party, its presidential and vice-presidential candidates will congratulate them in 2023.

His words:

"We will shock Nigerians; today, they can say it is impossible but tomorrow they will congratulate us. We are already consulting and I am already looking forward to the campaigns which will be a big shock to those who are in doubt over what we are able to pull out.”

It's a healing moment for Nigerians

Further stating that 2023 is a healing moment for Nigeria and her people, Idahosa described the ticket of Kwankwaso as that which would pull the country out of its present state of obscurity.

He added:

“I have been a pastor for 33 years and directly involved in church politicking which is important after spiritual responsibility.

“I have been able to manage people from different tribes and regions and this is a needed ingredient, especially in a time like this in Nigeria where there is no trust and division, which is why we are coming with a healing movement.

“We need healing so we can have a country to run with, we need peace as there is no peace; progress can’t be enforced and we are trusting God to help us foster co-existence between the different faiths and ethnicity world.”

