The Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has reserved a ruling on an application challenging the legality of the state’s use of a private prosecutor in the trial of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Tonye Cole and five others.

Meanwhile, Amaechi, Cole, Sahara Energy and others were charged with misappropriating over $50 million belonging to the state during the former transportation minister’s administration.

The court ruling

After prolonged legal fireworks, Justice Okogbule Gbasam reserved a ruling to review whether it was right for the public prosecutor to hand over a trial to a private prosecutor without meeting some legal requirements, The Nation reports.

The matter became an issue when Mr. Donald C. Denwigwe (SAN) appeared with a certificate issued from the office of the Attorney-General of the state authorising him to take over the prosecution.

Rotimi Amaechi's lawyer reacts

But, Amaechi’s lawyer Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) opposed the appearance of Denwigwe, saying it was against the law of the state, Vanguard added.

Owonikoko said the certificate was in contravention of Section 109 (1) (e) of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

He insisted that the section’s provisions do not allow a private prosecutor to substitute a public prosecutor in a matter that had been instituted by a public prosecutor, without meeting stipulated pre-conditions.

He urged the court not to recognise the private prosecutor, saying it should be taken that the state was not represented in the matter.

The case was adjourned

Justice Gbasam adjourned till July 29.

