Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday, June 29, paid a courtesy visit to former Governor Ayo Fayose in Lagos

According to Oyebanji, his visit was in line with my plan to reach out to notable Ekiti leaders before taking over the mantle of leadership

The new leader of Ekiti state made this disclosure through a post shared on his Facebook page and accompanied by photos of his visit

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on Wednesday, June 29, visited the Lagos residence of former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

Oyebanji disclosed that the visit was to extend his courtesies to Fayose as a former governor of the state, who, according to him, demonstrated statesmanship by congratulating him shortly after he was declared winner of the June 18 election.

Ekiti governor-elect, Oyebanji visits Fayose in Lagos. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

He made this known through photos shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Oyebanji wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Earlier today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

"The visit is in line with my plan to reach out to notable Ekiti leaders before taking over the mantle of leadership.

"Our discussion centred mainly on Ekiti development and the need for every citizen to play his or her role creditably."

Fayose vows to support Oyebanji's government

Meanwhile, Ex-Governor Fayose, the PDP Governorship candidate, Chief Bisi Kolawole and the state chapter of PDP had sent congratulatory messages to me shortly after I was declared the winner of the June 18 election. I do not take the gestures for granted.

Former Governor Fayose, while receiving Oyebanji urged him to be magnanimous in victory and see himself as the leader of the people regardless of their political affiliation.

He promised to support Oyebanji’s administration in whatever area his support would be needed, adding that the development of Ekiti State is a collective effort.

2023: Fayose finally dumps Atiku, says it's southern president or nothing

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential aspirant of the party, Ayodele Fayose has publicly dumped the PDP.

Fayose took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 29 in a shocking tweet to decline his support for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In his tweet, he stated that after the conclusion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration who is from the north, his successor must come from the southern region.

Wike, Kwankwaso, Fayose meet in Port Harcourt, alleged reason for meeting revealed

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the trio of Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Ayo Fayose and Nyesom Wike all held a meeting in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that Kwankwaso was in the south-south state to seek the support of Wike for the presidency.

However, speculations have it that it was a meeting staged for a defection strategy for both Wike and Fayose.

Source: Legit.ng