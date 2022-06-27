Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling APC has continued to make moves for the party to stand firm ahead of the 2023 elections

The former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima made this known after he led the senate caucus of the party to the presidential hopeful

The APC chieftain also noted that the internal crisis rocking the aggrieved members of the party in the caucus has become a thing of the past

The former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, said the crisis in the Senate caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been resolved, The Cable reports.

The APC chieftain made this disclosure on Sunday, June 26, when he led some APC Senators to meet with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, in Abuja.

Shettima, while addressing journalists after the meeting disclosed that Tinubu’s intervention played a key role in restoring peace and harmony among the aggrieved lawmakers in the ruling party.

Shettima says Tinubu played a big role in bringing together the aggrieved senators. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Shettima reveals plans of Senators for APC

He added that the senators are ready to work for the progress of the party in the 2023 elections, The New Telegraph added.

Shettima said:

“In a system where crises are almost inevitable, the maturity with which we handle our internal crisis, our internal dynamics will determine how far we can go.

“These senators are accomplished individuals in their own right, who have a lot of value-addition capabilities and we believe his (Tinubu) intercession will go a long way to avoid an implosion in the party.

“We had a very productive cross-pollination of ideas with our distinguish brothers and I believe we have succeeded in nipping in the bud whatever that is forthcoming.”

APC NWC member claims Shettima selected as Tinubu’s running mate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a member of the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) claimed Senator Kashim Shettima had been selected by northern stakeholders as running mate to Tinubu.

The NWC member whose name was not revealed alleged that the northern stakeholders believe Shettima, a former Borno governor, is a better option than the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who were also reportedly being considered.

The anonymous NWC member said that “after careful consideration we settled for Senator Shettima. He will give us the votes we need.”

