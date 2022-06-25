Mixed reactions has continued to trail the academic history of APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Recent is the video of Chief Olabode George questioning the credibility of Tinubu's certificate making rounds on the internet

According to the PDP chieftain, the former governor of Lagos state did not attend primary and secondary schools

Hours after a controversy started over the academic history of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a video has surfaced online of the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, challenging Tinubu to present his certificates.

George, a staunch critic of Tinubu, has remained consistent in his claim that Tinubu did not attend Primary and secondary schools, Daily Trust reports.

Video of Bode George says Tinubu doesn’t have certificate resurfaces. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group Germany

Source: UGC

The PDP chieftain claims is backed with video

George’s claim started trending after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published particulars of candidates where Tinubu said the certificates of his primary and secondary schools had been stolen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Immediately after the information went viral, the video of an ARISE TV interview with George began to trend.

The PDP leader explained Tinubu's claims were false

In the video, the Lagos PDP leader insisted that Tinubu does not have primary and secondary school certificates and that he could bet that the APC candidate did not attend the schools he claimed to have attended.

George alleged that during the 1999 election, Tinubu allegedly said he attended some schools in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the video, George said:

“I can get with any amount of money, let Bola bring out the certificates of his primary school, secondary school and the University he attended. We want to see them. I remember in 1999 when we had the election, when they pulled his paper that he filled with INEC, they now asked him to produce all the papers.

“He said he went to Government College, Ibadan and Children’s Home School in Ibadan, we went there we checked, what year? Nothing. He then quickly came out to say it was Afikuyomi that filled it because if you went to a particular school, you must have friends because you won’t be the only one in that College.”

The video

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng to share their opinion on the development.

Nwanosike Jnr said

"People that's always commenting Igbo's are there own problems. Come and read this one."

Moses Adebayo said

"tinubu hatress will not kill this man."

2023 presidency: Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu reportedly tells INEC his certificates are missing

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, earlier told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that unknown persons looted his certificates while he was on self-exile.

Tinubu in his sworn affidavit in support of his nomination form, said he “went on self exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons.”

This statement has however generated reactions online as a former lawmaker from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani urged INEC to accept the claims of the presidential hopeful.

Presidency 2023: Chicago university finally speaks on Tinubu's graduation

The Chicago State University has reportedly confirmed that the national leader of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, indeed attended the tertiary institution.

It was reported that Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of the university's official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, said this in an email response to its request on Tuesday, January 25.

Poindexter wrote:

“Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request."

Source: Legit.ng