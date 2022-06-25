Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recounted his past experience in governance and how he picked his number two civilian president

Obasanjo on Saturday, June 25, revealed one of the mistakes he made in life, was the choice of his ‘number two, when he wanted to become the nation’s president in 1999

The former leader made this disclosure at the National Exhibition and Awards, organised by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE)

On Saturday, June 25, Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, hinted that he made a mistake picking his number two when he wanted to become the nation’s democratically elected president in 1999, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Obasanjo stated this on Saturday during questions and answers session at a programme by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) for selected secondary schools that participated in the final of the National Exhibition and Awards.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reveals his biggest mistake as a civilian president in 1999. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

At the event held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), the former president said he had made many mistakes in his life, saying the picking of his number two was a genuine mistake that God made him to overcome.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“One of the mistakes I made was picking my Number Two when I wanted to become the president. But because it was a genuine mistake God saved me.

“The second one was when Abacha wanted to arrest me. When. Abacha wanted to arrest me, I was told by the American ambassador that they will arrest me and that America has asked that I should be given an asylum. I said no. It could have been a mistake because I could have lost my life.

“I will say there are many things that could have been a mistake but God saved me from them all."

Obasanjo sends message to youths

Obasanjo urged the youths to embrace good virtues such as selflessness, honesty, integrity among others to be able to wrestle power from the older generation, Channels TV report added.

He insisted that the youths are not too young to rule, saying that they can never come to power if they continue to sit on the fence.

2023: Trouble for Atiku as Obasanjo reportedly moves to support presidential candidate from another party

The outcome of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which produced Atiku Abubakar as the winner appears not to have met former President Olusegun Obasanjo's expectations.

Atiku was declared as the winner of the primary, after polling 371 votes, to defeat his closest rival and Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike who garnered 237.

However, New Telegraph cited anonymous sources as saying that Obasanjo "feels strongly that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South, in the interest of equity, justice and fairness."

2023 presidency: Reactions as Shehu Sani asks Obasanjo to choose between Atiku And Tinubu

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, says he asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his choice of a presidential candidate ahead of 2023.

Sani in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, June 13, said he asked Obasanjo via a Whatsapp message to choose a candidate between former VP Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former lawmaker added that he will give an update to his followers on the social media platform if the former president replies him.

Source: Legit.ng