Former governor of Niger state and a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Babangida Aliyu, has finally revealed why Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike was not picked as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

According to Aliyu, Wike was not picked because he speaks too much.

The former governor disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television.

He said:

"You do not go around choosing people that will not complement you. As a governor, you will choose people that will complement your office. People that are ready to take over from your office. People that people will be comfortable with because it is a ticket. Yes, the presence of one or the other could affect the who ticket."

Going further, he revealed why he felt the Rivers state governor did not complement Atiku.

He added:

"Because unfortunately, I don't know weather it is temperament or another thing, some times when you speaks too much, when you insult yourself, or you insult your way to power, it does not normally happen. I can count many people who have been insulted either some people saying he is saying his mind. No, there are certain time you don't say your mind."

