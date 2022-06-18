Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have won their polling units in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election.

While Abiodun Oyebanji of the APC recorded 81 votes at Ward 3, Igede Ekiti, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, scored 23 votes while Oni had 30 votes.

A total of 140 voters were accredited out of 367 registered voters in the unit.

At ward 2 unit 6, Ifaki Ekiti, where Oni voted, SDP polled a total of 218 votes.

Oni who cast his vote around 11am raised an alarm on vote-buying in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

His closest rival, polled 15 votes, while Kolawole trailed with two votes.

Source: Legit.ng