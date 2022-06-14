Former federal lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has said that the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a baby weight compared to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Melaye said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He said, “For us in the PDP, we have advised Atiku to please put together his acceptance speech because he is the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Bola Tinubu with his inordinate ambitions, campaigns and formation is no match in any way. Bola Tinubu is a baby weight compared to Atiku Abubakar. In all ramifications, politically, medically, mentally, socially even religiously.

“Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in terms of political popularity, they are not on the same page. How can Tinubu be bigger than Atiku? How can a volkswagen be bigger than a 9/11? In terms of political experience, you cannot put Tinubu and Atiku on the same page. Atiku stepped down for MKO Abiola … Atiku Abubakar by virtue of being the VP of this country at the time have a political edge in terms of experience more than Bola Tinubu.”

Melaye further stated that Atiku is the only qualified candidate that better understands Nigeria’s lingering problems.

He added, “In terms of connections, political power, in terms of knowing and understanding this country, including the problems of this country, you cannot put them on the same page. To govern Nigeria, you have to be mentally and physically fit, it is a constitutional requirement, it’s not possible for you to have an incapacitated president.”

Source: Legit.ng