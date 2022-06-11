The Ohanaeze Ndigbo group has decided to reach out to the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the Apex Igbo socio-political organisation has highlighted conditions to extend their support for his aspiration

The secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked Atiku to pick a south eastern aspirant as his running mate, and he would get the needed support to become Nigeria's next leader

On Friday, June 10, Apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said Igbo people would only support the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if he chooses someone from the South East as his running mate and with a pledge to ensure that the zone produces his successor after four years.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made this statement in Abakaliki after a meeting with PDP National Support Forum led by Dr. Ahmad Musa and the World Igbo Youth Congress led by Dr. Francis Anagha-Ufuoma, The Guardian reports.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked Atkiku to pick a southeastern aspirant as his running mate. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He insisted that PDP remains the only party for Igbos to achieve Igbo presidency in 2027.

Ohanaeze gives conditions to support Atiku’s presidential bid

Isiguzoro noted that the consultative meetings were the aftermath of the presidential primaries of the political parties for the 2023 general election, which led to the emergence of Atiku of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the presidential candidates of their parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He noted that supporting the candidate of the APC means that the southeast would wait for another 16 years to produce the president.

Ohanaeze sends message to Nigerian youths

He further urged Ndigbo, especially the youth, to aggressively obtain their PVCs before the closure of the exercise.

Speaking, Musa urged Ndigbo not to dump the opposition party, which they joined hand to form in 1998 through Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s G34, saying PDP remains the only party for Igbos to achieve Igbo presidency in 2027.

2023: Why Tinubu, Atiku cannot pick Muslim running mates, Babachir Lawal reveals

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election is dead on arrival.

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties are currently searching for running mates.

On Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave them a week to submit the names of their running mates.

Tinubu, Atiku to face powerful opponent as ADC elects presidential candidate

The ambition of Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ended following the victory of Dumebi Kachikwu at the primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the end of the presidential primary of the APC conducted in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, June 8, Kachikwu, the younger brother of Ibe Kachikwu, the former minister of state for petroleum resources, floored Moghalu and eight other aspirants.

The ADC candidate polled polling 977 votes, while Moghalu claimed 589 votes as announced by organisers of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng