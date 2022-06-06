Except another dramatic change happens, Nigerians will not have to wait much longer to know who will emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate after the primary that will begin in hours.

Before today, Monday, June 6, there have been a lot of underground moves from different power blocs of the party towards picking a consensus candidate despite an agreement that the primary will still be held.

In fact, the journey to the primary has been fraught with battles and even litigations over the number of delegates who will vote at Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue for the primary.

Majorly, the much-awaited primary is a battle for heavyweights like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Although a forum of northern APC governors has pledged their support for the emergence of a southern candidate, some influential persons in the ruling party among who is Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, have settled for Lawan.

All of these are coinciding with calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to name his anointed successor.

