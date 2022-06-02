FCT, Abuja - The Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) met twice on Tuesday, May 31, to deliberate on who to nominate as President Muhammadu Buhari's preferred successor, but the two meetings ended in a deadlock.

According to Premium Times, the governors first met at the lodge of Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, who is the chairman of the PGF, the association of all APC governors.

Some northern governors are backing the south to produce President Buhari's successor.



At the first meeting, the governors were divided along regional lines and could not reach a compromise.

A governor at the meeting whose name was not revealed said some argued that in light of the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the PDP, a southern candidate cannot win at the 2023 general elections, hence, a northern candidate should be given priority.

However, southern governors in the meeting disagreed, insisting that power must rotate to the south after eight years of President Buhari.

Buhari's preferred successor: Meeting postponed

As they couldn't reach an agreement, the APC governors postponed the meeting till 8pm also on Tuesday to continue the deliberation.

At the second meeting, one of the governors reportedly said some of his colleagues from the north insisted on picking a candidate from the north.

However, four northern governors supported their southern counterparts that power should shift to the south. The governors are:

Umar Ganduje of Kano state Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Sani Bello of Niger state Simon Lalong of Plateau state

Southern governors not yielding position

There are 22 APC governors, 14 of them are from the north, while eight are from the South.

Five of these governors are contesting for president; two in the north (Governor Abubakar Badaru and Governor Yahaya Bello) and three in the south (Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River).

Apart from those contesting, at least three are openly supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition. They are:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano)

Meanwhile, the southern governors were unanimous that even though President Buhari had said he wanted to pick a preferred successor, he should be prevailed upon to pick a southern candidate.

The governors are expected to meet again on Thursday evening, June 2.

There are, however, indications that it will be difficult to reach an agreement and the governors may have to wait to get clarification from the president.

