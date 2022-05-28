President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted angrily to the outcome of the Kano APC primary

Ahmad in a lengthy post on his official Facebook page demanded the cancellation and also rejected the process of the exercise which was conducted on Friday, May 27

Meanwhile, social media handlers have continued to mock Ahmad for losing his bid to clinch the House of Representatives ticket ahead of the 2023 polls

President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has rejected the outcome of the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency in Kano state.

Ahmad, in a statement, shared on his official Facebook page, on Saturday, May 29, demanded the cancellation of the exercise.

The president's former PA, who enjoys a large following on social media, also disclosed that he and his supporters were denied access to the venue of the exercise.

Bashir Ahmad demands Kano APC Primary election cancellation. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

Ahmad rejected the outcome of the poll

Part of the statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I hereby categorically reject the process and proceeds of the primary election conducted on 27th of May, 2022 to elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the position of member House of Representatives for Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency.

"I offered myself to serve my constituents as best I can and I would have been willing to accept whatever outcome if it was free, fair and credible. I am sad to say that what ensued at the venue of the primaries highly threatens the credibility and integrity the APC has built over two political cycles. It is therefore a great disservice to my people and our great party, to be silent about such injustice.

"To the best of my knowledge, election at the primaries stage requires delegates to cast their votes and a winner emerges with the majority votes. It therefore implies that there could not have been any voting process that occurred considering majority of the delegates were neither allowed to vote nor even granted access to the venue.

"

"I, therefore call on the stakeholders of our party, the APC, to as a matter of urgency, save the reputation of the party by insisting on the members of the electoral committee to conduct a fresh, free and fair election."

2023: Former Buhari’s aide campaigns for Tinubu ahead of APC leader’s visit to Kano

The former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media and digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has pledged his allegiance to APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidency at the 2023 general polls, Legit.ng.

Recall that over 20 aspirants purchased the N100million APC presidential forms to contest at the 2023 polls.

In a build-up to the general elections, aspirants of the ruling party APC have intensified their campaign with state tours to solicit the support of delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

2023: Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi

In another development, Rotimi Amaechi has failed to get the backing of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje during his visit to Nigeria's most populous state.

It is believed that Ganduje is a staunch supporter of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also running for the Aso Rock seat.

During a meeting with Ganduje and other APC stakeholders, the governor said Kano as a swing state, will continue to swing.

Source: Legit.ng