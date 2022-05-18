A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr. Anthony Ehilebo has urged Nigerian youths to join politics

Edo state - Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), head of new media and a leading aspirant for the Edo State House of Assembly has said that grassroots politics should be emulated by the younger generation of Nigeria.

He said with the knowledge of politics at the grassroots, political transformation can be attained even at the national level.

Ehilebo said this while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on the sideline of his meeting with political party delegates in Edo state.

Ehilebo appealed to delegates

The politician who is contesting for the Assembly seat to represent Igueben State Constituency, while appealing to delegates, said politics amounts to nothing without reaching out to the real people at the grassroots.

He said:

"Yes, I have returned home because politics amounts to nothing if you are not in touch with the real people at the grassroots.

"lf 50 percent of our politicians realize that politics should actually be about the ordinary people, then things will change.

"The problem we are having is that many of our politicians would rather run to the national level to start politics. No, that's wrong.”

Ehilebo urged politicians to embrace grassroots politics and impact lives

According to him, starting politics close to the people and gradually moving to the national level is similar to starting education from the elementary level and thereafter graduating from a higher institution.

He said:

"While in that school, you will learn all the rudiments of democracy. You will understand how the ordinary people feel and what they are facing. You will then realize that you have a job to do.

"A situation where a retired military General or someone who had never played any political role at the local or state level jumps to become the nation's president or Governor will not augur well with the people.

"That's why we are facing what we are facing today. Every politician should at one point or the other have direct touch with the people they represent, at least at the local level. While you do that and move steadily, you won't derail in affecting the lives of the ordinary people."

Also appealing to delegates to assess aspirants based on their experience, Ehilebo said:

"The crux of it is that I have realized that having garnered a little experience at the national level in terms of policy formulation, the actual politicking demands that I return to my state to put those experiences to play and see how we can affect the lives of ordinary Edo people."

Ehilebo speaks about the local government development

He said those who are interested in representing a people should know that it's a job of nation-building and that building of the nation starts from the local government to the state before it gets to the national level.

He said:

"Our focus right now is to ensure that this opportunity provided to our people by the practice democracy is not lost in the wind. We will protect it. And I believe our delegates understand this too.

"We are appealing to them to put these things into consideration in their choices. I trust that they will make choices that will change the lives of our people forever."

