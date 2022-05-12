A former governor of Kwara and president of the eighth Senate, Bukola Saraki, has made public to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Saraki made his intention known on Thursday, May 12, in Abuja where he stated that he feels the need to address certain national issues and profer solutions to them when and if given the mandate as president, The Cable reports.

In his speech, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s bigwig admitted that he did not solve all the problems in his state while a governor, but left it better than he met it, Punch added.

He called that his administration started and deepened some educational reforms which benefitted school children.

As a focal point in his agenda, Saraki said he will make sure the rule of law prevails in the land, despite the fact that presently some persons break the law as if there is no consequence for their actions.

He said:

“As long as there are still people in this country who believe that they can break the laws of Nigeria with impunity; who think that crime has no consequences, then the job is not done,” he said.

“And this is why I want to be President because I will ensure strict compliance with the rule of law and guarantee consequences for crime.”

Source: Legit.ng