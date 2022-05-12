Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transportation has tendered his resignation. The minister's resignation resignation was first tweeted on APC United Kingdom Twitter page.

Amaechi tendered his resignation hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his cabinet members seeking elective offices in 2023 to step down.

There are nine ministers who have indicated interest in the 2023 election, while two are eyeing the governorship of their states, another is set for the 2023 senatorial contest, while six others are gunning to succeed Buhari.

The cabinet members who are seeking elective offices are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogar, has obtained governorship nomination forms to get APC ticket in Abia State, while the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, has declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng