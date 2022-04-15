In a piece of news that would be described as an assassination attempt, unknown gunmen stormed the residence of a Rivers governorship aspirant, Tonye Princewill

This move came barely four days after he declared his intention to contest for the state's number one seat of power, the office of the governor

According to Princewill, the men who broke into his building took his CCTV recorder hard drive which clearly states their mission

A governorship aspirant in Rivers state, Tonye Princewill, has alleged that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen invaded his home, ransacked it and removed his closed-circuit television hard drive.

According to him, the gunmen invaded his GRA residence in Port Harcourt during the early hours of Friday, April 15, and searched rooms suspected to be his own.

The development is coming exactly four days after Princewill declared his intention to contest the governorship election in the state come 2023 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Punch reports.

The unknown armed men who raided his home, took his CCTV hard drive. Photo credit: @followprincetp

Source: Twitter

What happened

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, Princewill described the invasion as an 'assassination attempt', adding that he was clearly the 'target.'

While linking the incident to the forthcoming elections, the governorship hopeful said the assailants took nothing except the CCTV recorder hard drive which indicated that he was a 'target for elimination'.

The statement read,

"I can confirm that in the early hours of this morning my house was broken into.”

Princewill noted that he is not bothered by the incident as he would be more committed to a cause he believes in while urging the people to pray for him and his family.

