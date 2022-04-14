Ahead of 2023 presidential election, intrigues and power play in All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could have both present presidential candidates from the same geopolitical zone.

In fact, the idea of rotational presidency is not sitting well with politicians from the northern region. In fact, some people are insisting that many politicians from the north will likely join the presidential race to frustrate their southern counterparts.

Legit.ng in this report lists politicians from the two main political parties who have signified their interest in the race.

Those who have declared their ambition in the APC are:

1. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

2. APC national leader and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

3. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

4. Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state

5. Former Abia governor and serving senator, Orji Kalu

6. Former Imo governor and senator, Rochas Okorocha.

7. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said he would make his intention known after Ramadan.

Presidential aspirants from the PDP who have purchased the party’s N40 million nomination forms are:

1. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

2. Former Senate president Bukola Saraki

3. Bauch state governor, Bala Mohammed

4. Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

5. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

6. Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

7. Former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Dr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen

8. Publisher, Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu.

Please support southerner to emerge Nigeria president, Southern Youths Development Forum begs northerners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that southern youths development forum, an umbrella of several youth groups in southern Nigeria have commended the southern governors and some political leaders in the north for supporting power shift to the south.

In a statement issued in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, signed by all the representatives present at the press briefing, including Mr Princewill Tom, Engr Abiodun Ade, Mr Uche Ide among others, the group appreciated all the people working and supporting the southern project because it will unify Nigeria and give everyone sense of belonging.

Bassey James, the national president of the forum also appealed to the northern region to join hands in building a united country by ensuring that the southerner take a shot at the presidency come 2023.

